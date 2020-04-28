April 24 was Federation Day, the 130th birthday of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs and the 125th birthday of GFWC Florida. The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club decided to celebrate by remembering the residents of Brookdale Rotonda Assisted Living Facility. The club members wrote cards of cheer for the residents since they are feeling isolated during this time when they cannot have visitors. Nearly 100 were collected by the members by driving through the portico at the Rotonda Community Center and dropping the cards in a box. Above, Diane Oglesby and Posey Bauer, members of the club, delivered the box Friday.