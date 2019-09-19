Rotonda West Woman’s Club was proud to be able to send three worthy Lemon Bay High School students to a HOBY leadership training, a program originally started by actor Hugh O’Brien. Through the work of Susan Kiray, Education Community Service Program chairman and her fundraising efforts, the club once again achieved its goal to support this very worthwhile program. Pictured below is club Treasurer Kathryn Gallagher along with students Lauren Ragazzone, Nicole Pulaskie and Sydney Smith and their guidance counselor Jennifer Ragazzone.
