Alexis Cararo, employee at The Blue Pineapple, 470 W. Dearborn St., serves local attorney Harry Colburn. The new bistro, owned by Erika Mitchell and Joe Amedio, offers signature dishes including country roads which includes chicken or beef, bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce. The new restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. They will have live music beginning in October.
