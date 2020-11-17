ENGLEWOOD — In a normal year, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's signature social event would be the Manasota Mystique on Manasota Key.

Of course, this is 2020, so the chamber opted for a scaled-back Sunset Serenade, held on the beautiful Lemon Bay-front grounds of the Keller Williams Realty Gold, 1160 S. McCall Road, on Saturday evening.

Guests enjoyed mingling at safe distances, along with food and drinks provided by Farlow's on the Water, Lock n' Key and Mango Bistro. Musicians Courtney Amber and Mike Parshall provided the serenading, and the sun setting over Lemon Bay took care of itself.

