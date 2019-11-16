It’s the time of the year when we're getting ready for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And, our hearts ready for that feel-good Giving Tuesday philanthropy opportunity.
Giving Tuesday began as a global day of giving in 2012 and has been wildly successful as a kick-off for charitable organizations’ holiday fundraising campaigns.
Suncoast Humane Society is expanding its Giving Tuesday event to five days between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3. Here are three great reasons to support Suncoast Humane Society:
• For many pets, preventive care and soul nourishment begins at the shelter. Our Preventive Health Care Clinic offers services that reduce pet over-population and disease control through spaying/neutering and ensuring that all animals up-to-date on vaccinations. Microchipping is another public service. Soul nourishment for homeless pets begins immediately after their arrival at the shelter through evaluations, socialization, and other unique enrichment programs like Reiki, aromatherapy, reading to the animals.
• Responsible pet ownership also begins at the shelter through a thorough adoption process that includes careful screening of potential adopters and one-on-one consultations with animal behaviorists before pets go to their new homes. Many of the adopters stay in touch through follow-up communications, which makes it easier to address any concerns or questions that may arise. Behavioral training is also available to dog owners through our public obedience classes.
• For Suncoast Humane Society, caring doesn’t just mean for homeless animals and clinic patients, it also means caring for its wider community. We've built strong relationships with businesses and other animal welfare organizations in our 48 years. The organization’s pet therapy team visits schools, hospitals, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and even courthouses, serving more than 28,000 adults and 7,700 children. The organization also offers humane education to promote knowledge of proper animal treatment and the benefits of the human-animal bond. We've been in partnership with the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, a local nonprofit that helps victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes. There's also the Pet Food Pantry, which provides temporary assistance to pet owners with financial constraints.
Because most nonprofits depend on monetary donations, those are the preferred gifts during this holiday season. Most have a great need for volunteers. There is also the gift of sharing the message to encourage others to participate.
The only thing left for you to decide on is the cause that is dearest to your heart and an organization that makes a big and real impact.
If you choose to support Suncoast Humane Society this holiday season, please know that your donation of volunteered time, donated goods, or money will be put to the greatest use.
Lena Hart is marketing and event planning manager for Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood. 941-474-7884 ext. 405, LHart@humane.org, www.humane.org
