At 54, Kurt Hoffman is now Sarasota County Sheriff. The Daily Sun asked the Lemon Bay High School grad a few questions about his new job at the helm.
Q. Are there any immediate changes planned for the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office?
A. I wouldn't say there will be any new changes in the next month. However, our four-year strategic plan is coming due. We are working on it internally and externally to finish it.
Q. Do you have any short-term goals?
A. Yes there are some changes to the corrections facility (Sarasota County Jail) that I plan to work on.
Q. Do you work well with the chiefs in North Port, Venice and Sarasota?
A. Yes. We've got to reestablish ourselves with chiefs. Before COVID-19 hit, we use to meet face to face. We worked together on issues that impacted the county and their communities. We have to get back to those meetings. I want to work on solutions and don't need to be territorial or get credit for it.
Q. Name one of your long-term plans?
A. I want to work on with what's going on with policing nationally. Our current academy recruiting class only has seven people who want to become police officers. This is such a low number. We normally have 20, 21, 23 recruits. I believe what's going on nationwide with policing has not attracted people who want to go into this profession. I want to look a attracting, hiring and keeping new deputies. We need to look a salary and benefits in April.
Do you have a problem with retention?
A. No we actually don't, but all other agencies do. We have very few vacancies. Our retention rates are higher than the county and state. Other agencies are down double digits in the number of officers needed. I don't want to wait until there's a problem to start working on recruiting and salaries. Our police academy at the Suncoast Technical center has 30 or 40 jurisdictions using it as a recruiting center. We have agencies from St. Augustine to the Keys looking to hire recruits out of our center in Sarasota. I want to be in the top five salary ranges to hire our recruits. Otherwise, they are going to want to go to other agencies.
Q. Homelessness is a growing problem, especially in South County. Is there more that can be done?
A. Helping the homeless is a good example of something that runs through our jurisdiction. We (SCSO) added a second case manager to our Homeless Outreach Team. I now have three caseworkers and two deputies because of South County. I know North Port has a homeless outreach team. We want to work more with them.
Q. Is there more of a challenge in South County?
A. Yes. In Sarasota, the homeless population is more concentrated. In South County, the homeless are more spread out. We work behind the businesses to find the campsites and get the homeless the services they need. We were able to get one person who was homeless for 10 years into a home and another who was homeless for 20 years into a home. We are looking for a location down there (South County) where we can house some people. We clearly know we have an issue in South County.
Q. If there is any kind of deannexation of land in South County, would it impact the sheriff's office budget?
A. In all my years in law enforcement, I've dealt with this several times so I'm very well versed in it. If any of the municipalities deannex, we would see what the service level is that was provided by the prior jurisdiction and evaluate it. Then I would have to go back to the board of county commissioners and explain the need for so many new vehicles or deputies. There is a process in place. There's a formula.
Q. With the South County annex closed off State Road 776, are there adequate resources for locals to access the sheriff's department?
A. Yes. We looked at being open seven days a week and then cutting it to Monday through Friday and we just weren't seeing a lot of people. By closing those locations, we put eight to 10 deputies back on the streets. My dad is 81 years old. I just don't think it's necessary for someone like him or his neighbors to have to drive to the substation for anything. If a person needs to file a police report, it can be done on the online app or by calling us. If someone damaged your mailbox, one of our deputies will come by and check it out. This is how we can be of service to those who were going to our substations. Plus what people misunderstand is only one third of our patrol is for traffic. We are also in the community with our K9, mounted, search and rescue marine patrol and floater cars.
Q. What year did you graduate Lemon Bay High School in Englewood?
A. In 1984. During my swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, there were two of my classmates there for me. I am a South County guy. I've lived in Englewood or Venice for 40 years of my 31-year career.
