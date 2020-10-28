ENGLEWOOD — With a trunk-or-treat between their matinee and evening shows, some Lemon Bay High School drama students are doing triple duty on Halloween.
The students are performing the "Addams Family," a musical comedy by Andrew Lippa and the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. The show is based upon the Addams family characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons. They are also familiar to generations as ghoulishly zany characters on TV shows and movies.
"We have two Halloween shows that are totally open for tickets, and we are also doing a trunk or treat from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in between the matinee and evening shows," said Sarah Ballard-Richardson, LBHS theatre and chorus director. "We will have a special appearance from the Addams Family cast themselves."
The play follows the original story line of Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness. She grows up and falls in love with a boy from a reputable family. Wednesday confides in her father Gomez and begs him not to tell her mother.
Gomez must do something he’s never done before: keep a secret from his wife, Morticia. This changes everything for the whole family on the fateful night they have dinner for Wednesday’s "normal" boyfriend and his parents.
The play features Lemon Bay students, including the lead Gomez played by Cameron Geisler. Morticia is Sarah Sutcliffe. Wednesday is Lauren Wickerson, Pugsley is Mackinsey Dowd, Fester is Mason Quick, Lucas Beineke is Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend. They are aided by Trace Richardson, Alice Beineke, Alice Lewis and Mal Beineke-Luke Tinsley.
"We have been practicing since January," said Sarah Ballard-Richardson, LBHS theatre and chorus director. "We were supposed to open in April, and we were able to extend the license to November."
The play begins 7 p.m. Friday and runs 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $13 for the two hour and 35 minute performance at the theater, 2201 Placida Road.
