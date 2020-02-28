ENGLEWOOD — Just two weeks ago, Ruth Hill didn't have food to give to the homeless or anyone in need.
Volunteers at St. David's Jubilee Center spent an afternoon at Publix stores in Englewood collecting during the Feed the Harbor event. The community responded.
"At Feed the Harbor, we received enough food and toiletry items to fill six car loads or 540 bags," said Hill, executive director of the St. David's Jubilee Center.
"It was unbelievable. We also received $639 in cash donations. I was so very amazed of the outpouring of generosity of our community. The Jubilee Center is so blessed, indeed. A huge 'thank-you' to Sonya Lawman, store manager, and Alden Gunther, grocery manager, at Publix at Merchants Crossing for all their help in promoting the event, sharing the 'by one get one frees' with customers and providing boxes for the bagged items. We are definitely blessed beyond our imagination."
Hill received more good news last week. She was presented a check for $959 from Brookdale Rotonda.
"We were the recipient of monies raised from auction items and the raffle held at Brookdale Rotonda's Health Fair by Brenda Peckham, the sales manager and coordinator of the event," Hill said. "Monies will be used to purchase food and supplies needed for our clients. Many thanks to all who participated and donated items for the raffle. The Jubilee Center and the clients we serve are blessed by such outpouring generosity."
According to Hill, in January, the Jubilee Center, 401 S. Broadway St. in Englewood, served 281 clients, which included 35 new clients.
"It was the highest number ever, even when the Jubilee Center was open 5 days a week," she said. "These numbers were not seen. We had run out of food. Now we are in pretty good shape."
The Jubilee Center usually is stocked full again in May during the nationwide Postal Carriers Food drive. This year, Hill will need volunteers to help sort food on the afternoon of the event on May 9.
For more information, call 941-681-3550.
