The Daily Sun caught up with Gene Jones, president and CEO of the newly re-named YMCA of Southwest Florida to ask some questions about operating during the pandemic and what's happening locally.
Jones, who has three decades of experience with the YMCA, will celebrate his second anniversary as CEO of the YMCA of Southwest in August.
The YMCA service area here extends from Manatee County to Bonita Springs. The organization has facilities in Charlotte, Glades, Hendry and Sarasota counties along with two charter middle schools — in Englewood and Venice — and four early education centers, including North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice.
Q. You are entering your second year as the president and CEO of the YMCA of Southwest Florida. You navigated the branches through the pandemic. How did the Y do in our region?
A. "We stayed open. We offered childcare for families of first responders and essential workers. We've transitioned into summer camps. In Englewood there's a waiting list. We also have scholarships for families in need for the camps. We are seeing more people come back now that some of the mandates have been relaxed."
Q. Why was there a name change to the local YMCA branches?
A. "By changing our name to YMCA of Southwest Florida, we can better demonstrate to everyone in our region how far-reaching our community impact has become throughout Southwest Florida. The change is effective Aug. 1."
Q. Did you add any new YMCA facilities during the pandemic?
A. "Yes. We acquired Sarasota and entered a management agreement with Manatee County. We currently operate eight YMCA facilities, two charter middle schools, four early learning centers and various camps and after-school programs. Existing operations will continue under the new name YMCA of Southwest Florida, as will the organization in Sarasota when it’s restarted. Every community deserves a great Y, and we are thrilled to be in a position to serve Sarasota under the Y’s banner after the Sarasota Y closed in November 2019."
Q. What about North Port? The Y closed. Are any programs or childcare coming back?
A. "We want a presence in North Port. We are looking to partner with any local groups to provide programming, potential child care and after-school services in North Port. We want to be a part of that community."
Q. Have there been any upgrades to the Sky Academy or Englewood YMCA?
A. "Yes. Our board was very supportive in replacing the carpet, painting, installing 20 LED lights, adding screens to cover the windows and insulation on the top half of the gym wall at Englewood Sky Academy. We painted a mural to add to the front lobby aesthetics. We are also re-Marciting the spa at the Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd. Our alpine tower was recently re-certified at the Englewood facility. We hired instructors to teach the children to climb the tower." (The 40-foot wooden, three-sided pyramid has six different routes to the top).
Q. How is the new leadership at Englewood Y?
A. "Liz Nason was transferred to the Englewood YMCA three months ago to replace longtime manager Marcia Ziegler. Liz has been with the YMCA most of her adult life. She began two decades ago with the YMCA of Metropolitan Washington. She relocated to Florida where she served as the executive director at the Punta Gorda YMCA before coming to the Englewood YMCA. She is doing a great job and is a good fit for the Englewood community."
Q. Are there any upcoming events at the YMCA?
A. "Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at Palm Island Resort, 7092 Placida Road, Cape Haze, is Tropical Nights. It's our big fundraiser to help with programming and scholarships. There's dinner, dancing and a live and silent auction. We are looking for sponsors and selling tickets in July."
