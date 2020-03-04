10 things you may not know about the Englewood Community Hospital Emergency Room
The Sun recently toured the new emergency room with Kristine Sedra, director of the Emergency Department, during an open house Saturday at the hospital. Here are some interesting facts she explained.
1. Since 1985, there have been 10 beds in the ER. By 2022, there will be 16 beds through another phase of construction. The new $9 million remodeling project began in January.
2. There's room for future expansion for the hospital. It will never be two or more stories, but there's still plenty of hospital-owned land on Medical Boulevard off of Pine Street. The hospital is looking into bariatric services in the future.
3. The staff prepares for outbreaks like the coronavirus. There's a isolation tent outside the ER which is used for any potentially infected patients and EMT workers and other first responders to go there first before entering the ER or other areas of the hospital. The hospital also has infection control policies that are consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hospital makes sure there is a supply of personal protective equipment and other infection control hygiene supplies and masks for healthcare workers and face masks for the patients. The hospital has a contingency plan through its sister facilities in Port Charlotte and Sarasota if the demand for supplies and other services exceeds the need.
4. The hospital staff is also concerned about the flu. More than 16,000 died and 280,000 people have been hospitalized during the 2019-2020 flu season. There are similarities between the flu and the coronavirus. Coronavirus seems to strike the frail elderly and those with a compromised immune system or upper respiratory issue. There is no shot for the coronavirus. Keep getting your flu shots and keep washing your hand.
5. For 15th straight Leap Frog ratings, Englewood Hospital received an A+ rating. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that surveys the quality and safety of American health care. It collects data and hospital performance including patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
6. There is a waiting list of nurses who want to work at Englewood Community Hospital. Nurses stay at the hospital for a long time. They don't generally leave unless they advance their career, get transferred or move. There are also EMS employees from local municipalities who also work a second job at the hospital.
7. ECH has a stroke program. If a patient coming to the ER has stroke symptoms, there's a neurologist available to do a tissue plasminogen activator, TPA, which is a clot-busting drug used to break up blood clots and restore blood flow to the brain. It must be done within four-and-a-half hours to be the most effective when stroke symptoms are present.
8. While at the ER, the patient can have an EKG, blood work, CT scan or X-ray done. In many cases, by the time the patient sees the doctor, these tests are available and the doctor can work on a treatment plan. The Fast Track ER program allows patients to receive the care faster. The division between the main ER and Fast Track ER allows hospital staff to make sure every patient is getting the dedicated, timely care they deserve. By testing one drop of blood, in eight minutes, the staff can learn if a patient is having a heart attack. A cardiologists can perform a percutaneous coronary intervention to restore blood flow.
9. The hospital has telemedicine technology referred to by staff as "Doc in a Box." They use a specialized computer with a stethoscope which is placed on the patient. The specialist (like a neurologist or psychiatrist) who in linked online through the computer can listen to and evaluate the patient. In minutes, doctors receive information for treatment via remote telemedicine.
10. The hospital is looking to expand telemedicine for behavioral health called telepsychology. This will help with patients suffering from mental health issues.
