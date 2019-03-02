If you are reading the paper with your morning coffee, you still have time to join us this morning for the All about Archives program at 10:30 a.m.
This program informs you about what can be found in an archive and how various artifacts are preserved. Learn how the historical staff prepares documents, photos, and other items for storage in the archive and how they can provide access to some items in our online collection. Take a tour of the archive to learn more about how our historical staff is keeping the history of Englewood safe for generations to come.
Now that we are heading toward spring and summer vacations, perhaps you are looking for information about travel destinations. The library has many resources for you to access to help plan your vacation.
If you are traveling to a foreign country, you might want to brush up on a few important phrases in a new language. You can access our language learning database Pronunciator on our website under Online Resources.
Pronuciator is a fun and free way to learn any of 80 languages with self-directed lessons, live teachers, movies, music, and more. Simply login on your PC or a mobile device using their app with your library card number and pick a language to learn.
The library has several current travel books such as Frommer’s, Fodor’s, and Lonely Planet that provide you with details about where to stay, what to eat and things to do in various cities and countries around the world.
We have guides ranging from Amsterdam to London, Israel to New Zealand, Hawaii to Costa Rica and more. There are also several travel videos available to view including many of Rick Steves’ adventures, Anthony Bourdain, and other videos giving you a preview of where you are going to travel. Stop in today and plan your next adventure with help from your library resources.
Chef Warren goes Irish
If you are thinking of going to Ireland, you can stop in on Thursday at 2 p.m. to learn about Irish cuisine with Chef Warren. People rarely put the word’s “Irish” and “cuisine” in the same sentence. Chef Warren Caterson shows you how to move beyond the typical corned beef and cabbage meal and how this creative and healthy cuisine can be a part of your diet beyond St. Patrick’s Day.
Join Chef Warren as he shares dozens of kitchen tips, cooking hints and humorous anecdotes about the joys and challenges of cooking healthy Irish (and Scottish) meals for two. Chef Warren answers such questions as: Is corned beef and cabbage the Irish National Dish? Why do the Irish eat so many potatoes? I know I can cook with wine, but how do I cook with beer? What exactly is haggis and why would anyone want to eat it?
Chef Warren ends the presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a healthy Irish entrée that anyone can replicate in their own home in less than 10 minutes. This program fills up quickly and seating is first come first served limited to the first 50 people; get here before 1:30 p.m. if you want a seat.
Travel to the library and see the world!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
