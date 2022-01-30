Englewood resident Bob Irwin

Englewood resident Bob Irwin, left, checks out the growing number of pours he acquired on his beer app while at Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset Englewood Beer Fest with his cousin Mike Doyle of Venice.

ENGLEWOOD — Bob Irwin added Peanut Butter Porter from Fort Myers Brewing Company to the Untappd beer app on his cellphone.

“I will reach 1,000 pours today,” said Irwin, who sampled beer with his cousin Mike Doyle of Venice, at the Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset Englewood Beer Fest along Dearborn Street. “My favorite so far is the Peanut Butter Porter.”

For a decade Doyle and Irwin went to the World Expo of Beer Frankenmuth, Michigan. They sampled many of the 90 beers, sometimes using the “fast pass” lane.

On Saturday, they wore “custom made” pretzels and beef jerky on a string around their necks while comparing notes on the breweries — which included Fort Myers Brewing Co., Palm City Brewing Co., Point Ybel Brewing Co., Keel Farms Agrarian Ale and Cider, Sierra Nevada Brewing, The Tank Brewing, Lagunitas, Cigar City Brewing, Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. and Crazy Dingo Brewing.

Aaron Carter and Courtney Decker

Aaron Carter and Courtney Decker of Englewood were two of the thousands to enjoy samples Saturday at the Sunset Rotary’s Beer Fest.

“I liked trying Keel Farms because I hadn’t tasted the cider from there before,” Doyle said. “I wouldn’t have known if I would buy a six pack of it if I had had a sample. So far I like the Hair of the Dog from Crazy Dingo Brewing.”

Courtney Decker and Aaron Carter of Englewood had several samples in the beer garden area Saturday. Decker’s “Game of Thrones” shirt said “I Drink And I Know Things.”

“So far I like Pints in Paradise because they have a really good wheat beer,” Decker said. “This is our first time at beer fest.”

Carter said it’s not their first time enjoying time on Dearborn Street.

Jamie Ratcliff, owner of Bullfrog Creek

Jamie Ratcliff, owner of Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., grew up in Englewood and graduated from Lemon Bay High School. He was back in Englewood Saturday selling beer samples with his wife Kelly.

“We usually come out for FAME Music City (Friends for the Advancement of Musical Education) fundraisers and other events on Dearborn Street,” Carter said. “We like to support the nonprofits, the restaurants and other businesses on Dearborn Street. We love Dearborn.”

While there were fewer people than expected by Sunset Rotary members due to high winds and the cold, the event attracted thousands. Some threw axes inside the mobile unit, others listened to live entertainment from Noah’s Arcade and the FlatWater Band.

Tony Babington, Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset member and chair of the event, did behind the scenes work throughout the event helping brewers and other vendors.

art at beer fest

The Sunset Rotary not only had beer for sale but local artists, ax throwing and live entertainment at Beer Fest on Dearborn Street.

“Things are going very well,” he said. “It’s a little windy and that may have kept some away, but we’ve really had a good day.”

Like all other breweries, Jamie Ratcliff, owner of Bull Frog Brewing Co., sold hundreds of samples.

“Jamie and I grew up here and graduated from Lemon Bay High School,” said his wife, Kelly. “It’s good to come back and see everyone again.”

The Sunset Rotary Club plans on using some of the proceeds for local charities, scholarships and more.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

