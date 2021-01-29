ENGLEWOOD — Detectives arrested three Englewood residents on drug charges after finding methamphetamine, fentanyl-heroin mix, LSD and marijuana in their home.
Some of the methamphetamines were found in a bag containing the clothing of a young child who lived in the home.
Michael Christopher Brown, 37; Matthew Lyle Weber, 34; and Alexis Dorine Earhart, 38, all of the 10000 block of Bay Avenue, Englewood, were arrested, according to a release issued Friday by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
All three live in the home with the child, the release states.
Narcotics officers served a warrant at the home Tuesday. The evidence they collected includes 35 grams of methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of fentanyl/heroin mixed, an additional 1.7 grams of heroin, pills identified as the muscle relaxer Carisoprodol and painkiller Hydromorphone, an LSD tab, cannabis cigarettes, THC wax paper, several smoking devices with residue, and more. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that produces the high. It is legal to obtain and possess in Florida with a prescription.
A pink bag with child's clothing also contained 1.1 grams of the methamphetamine, the release states.
Matthew L. Weber, 34, was charged with trafficking in amphetamine (Methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
Alexis D. Earhart, 38, was charged with possession of controlled substance without prescription (heroin), possession of controlled substance without prescription (Carisoprodol), possession of controlled substance without prescription (THC resin), possession of controlled substance without prescription (ACID), possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
Michael C. Brown, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription (heroin/fentanyl), possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance without prescription (Hydromorphone), and possession of drug paraphernalia
Detectives contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families to take the child to a safe place.
“Once again, we find ourselves in a situation where innocent children are being exposed to a lifestyle they don’t deserve … and all because of drugs," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel said in a news release. "It’s not right, and we will step in and put a stop to it every time we know it’s happening. If you use drugs, it affects more than just you. Think about that, and call us to get the help you need – before it’s too late for you or your loved ones.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office encourages those addicted to drugs who want to get help, to call 941-639-0013 without fear of arrest.
