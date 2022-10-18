Natalie Barber

Natalie Barber, of the Sarasota County Mosquito Control, gives a presentation about protecting against mosquitoes which carry disease at the recent North Port Hurricane Expo at San Pedro Church activity center in August.

It’s been three years since Sarasota County Commissioners approved 11 recommendations at the Sarasota County Mosquito Control District.

It urged more workers; there are now fewer. It suggested more communication; a citizen’s advisory board has not been reestablished — but a task force now exists. It suggested spraying in state lands; that has not happened.


Got mosquitoes? Call your county

The Sarasota County Mosquito Control District asks residents who believe "too many mosquitoes" are near their home to inspect their property for buckets, plant saucers, boats, tarps, toys that are holding water and empty them.

Requests for a spray technician to go to a resident's home is how the district responds to mosquito complaints.

Service requests can be submitted at scgov.net/mosquito or by calling 311.

In Charlotte County: call the Public Works Mosquito & Aquatic Weed Control Division at 941-764-4370 mosquito: press 1 aquatics: press 2.

