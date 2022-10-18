It’s been three years since Sarasota County Commissioners approved 11 recommendations at the Sarasota County Mosquito Control District.
It urged more workers; there are now fewer. It suggested more communication; a citizen’s advisory board has not been reestablished — but a task force now exists. It suggested spraying in state lands; that has not happened.
NO CITIZEN INPUT
Chuck Henry, who heads the Sarasota Health Department and oversees its Mosquito Control District, asked Sarasota County Commissioners in 2016 to dissolve the county’s Integrated Pest Management Advisory Board established in 2012.
The board was made of professionals in the medical, landscape maintenance, pest control, agricultural fields, two residents, an honor student and a Sarasota County Schools facilities maintenance employee.
Commissioners approved Henry’s request to sunset the IPM board, which was established by a county ordinance to hold bi-monthly until June 30, 2022.
In 2017, commissioners formed a mosquito control task force to examine the district, lab and management practices, review resident complaints about spraying chemicals on North Port neighborhoods, staffing levels and countywide West Nile virus response.
TASK FORCE RECOMMENDS
Task force chair Mark Lathem said the county does “a lot of testing” in its lab for mosquitoes, (those results are then sent to the state lab in Tampa), but mosquito management “doesn’t have a response plan for West Nile virus.”
He said then that the county had a threshold of catching 200 times more mosquitoes in a trap than what the state requires before the district sprays for mosquito infestations. Lathem said additional testing causes delays in spraying infested areas.
“We have to treat and kill them,” Latham said. “We are a public service agency. The public expects we will spray for mosquitoes quickly after discovering a problem. If we get a number of complaints in one area, we spray.”
At that meeting, county commissioners approved all recommendations and, if the recommendations could not be carried out, they instructed staff to “report back why they can’t be done.”
Since that meeting, Henry said in an email, the district lowered the threshold of mosquitoes caught in traps and sprays. He said the district “completed” or “considered” the recommended changes.
“We have considered the use of deltamethrin instead of malathion due to public health concerns, mosquito resistance, and the environment,” Henry said.
Henry said the state denied the district to spray at Oscar Scherer State Park and Myakka State Forest. However, Florida law allows the district to challenge the state’s decision.
“We have considered it,” the district wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. “But contractors are not willing to have contracts for the application of larvicides in small amounts by air, and drone use is not currently permitted.”
According to the CDC, larvicide kills mosquito eggs in standing water and ditches before they grow into adults. When used properly, larvicides do not harm people, pets or the environment.
Wade Brennan, mosquito control manager, said North Port is a “large area in land mass with many undeveloped spaces and mosquito habitats.” Therefore, Sarasota County uses airplane missions to spray the insecticide naled on mosquito infestations in that area.
Airplane missions also take place in other residential areas of South Sarasota County.
ADDRESSING STAFFING LEVELS
For 15 years, there were nine fulltime field technicians — four in Sarasota and one each in Englewood, North Port, Venice, Nokomis and the Sarasota beaches.
“Sarasota County has increased in growth by 20%, yet the full-time field operational staff has remained flat at 9 employees,” the expert’s report stated. “Rapid growth of North Port and changing mosquito habits creates the need for more staff to provide coverage in these mostly rapidly growing areas of the county.”
The district hasn’t hired additional licensed field technicians as recommended by the panel.
Henry wrote the district struggled to hire seasonal aids for the past two years.
“Mosquito management would benefit from additional staff, but the job duties need to address Sarasota County’s needs,” Henry wrote in a report to county commissioners. “The road systems and ditches are very extensive and a challenge to complete all needed mosquito larval treatments.”
