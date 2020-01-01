ENGLEWOOD — It was hard to miss the aged corrugated metal barn that's served as a landmark for decades on Old Englewood Road.
Not now.
The owner Dale Galvin and his son, David, began dismantling the 90-plus year-old barn, located across from the Old Englewood Road-Artist Avenue intersection, Tuesday.
Sarasota County permitting officials describe the project as the demolition of a "dilapidated structure." That's an apt description of the barn's present condition.
Time has not been kind to the old barn. Many of its wooden beams are rotted and broken. The significant damage left in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017 sounded a death knell for the barn.
Like other old structures, it needed to be repaired and restored to meet present day codes, county officials deemed.
The other option was demolition.
Restoring the barn to present day codes wouldn't be financially feasible, Galvin said, estimating restoring the barn would cost $75,000 to $80,000 to repair.
More than a barn
The barn, built sometime in the early 1920s by the pioneering Anderson family, had been long viewed as the last structure on the outskirts of Englewood as you were traveling north along Old Englewood Road, according to the research of Sun historical columnist Diana Harris.
It was dubbed by locals as "the old tin barn" and originally housed an auto repair shop.
According to the Sarasota County Property Appraiser website, Ralph Anderson was the last Anderson family member who owned the property. In 2005, he sold it to Dale and Nancy Galvin for $225,000. The Galvins have since created a life estate of which the property is an asset.
During the years of the Great Depression, the barn was shelter from the stormy and hard economic times, according to Galvin.
"It breaks my heart. (The barn) served as an anchor for old Englewood" said Bill Davis, Galvin's cousin.
Bill Davis' older brother, Floyd, was born in that barn in 1936.
They weren't the only ones to find shelter in the barn during hard times. Others stayed there when they had to.
"It kept water off people's heads," Davis recalled. "That old barn kept a lot of people dry."
