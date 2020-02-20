Charlotte County officials want the public’s help shaping transportation needs over the next 25 years.
The Charlotte County/Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization is mapping out its 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan. The government organization scheduled public workshops in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, where officials hope to garner public input what future improvements they’d like to see.
The MPO works with the Florida Department of Transportation to determine what projects to spend Charlotte County’s share of gas tax revenues. The MPO revises its long-range plan every five years.
The organization expects to receive at least $16 million per year over the next five years. Gas tax revenues, however, are already feeling the impacts of hybrids, electric cars and other changes in the auto industry.
While there are many things you can’t predict about the future, MPO Director Gary Harrell said some transportation projects and areas can be identified and addressed.
“We want to look at the projects we know we need and prioritize them,” Harrell said. The MPO also addresses and schedules projects to improve sidewalks and other bicycle-pedestrian amenities, buses and other public transportation systems.
Five years ago, the public in West County put a halt to any plans to widen State Road 776 to six lanes in Englewood East. The road’s expansion, in anticipation of future growth, has to be reconsidered, so do Edgewater Drive and Flamingo Boulevard in Port Charlotte and future improvements at the Punta Gorda Airport.
“We need to hear from the public,” Harrell said, suggesting the public can present ideas and approaches for future improvements not yet considered. “We are open to all their ideas.”
The MPO posted on ccmpo.com updates of the long-range plan and an online survey where people can identify what they see as Charlotte County’s transportation needs.
For more information, contact Lax Gurram or Gene Klara at 941-883-3535 or email office@cmpo.com.
