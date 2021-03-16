Dearborn Street bricks

In 2000, the Olde Village Barbershop owners commemorated its business with this brick along West Dearborn Street. Other businesses, like Designer Tees, are no longer on Dearborn but a brick remains. The time, however, has come for people to recover their bricks.

ENGLEWOOD — The clock is ticking to save the commemorative bricks lining Englewood's West Dearborn Street.

The red bricks commemorating Englewood families, businesses and people have served their time, and may now be reclaimed. County workers will remove the bricks by the end of this month in anticipation of the new streetscaping project that is expected to begin in late May or early June.

The idea for the bricks themselves originated as a cooperative fundraising "Buy-a-Brick" effort between Olde Englewood Village Association and the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency in 2000.

According to Sun reports at the time, the installation of engraved decorative bricks along the Dearborn sidewalks was part of a larger streetscaping project.

Money went to the OEVA improvement fund, which helped pay for community events at the time and to cover the costs of marketing Dearborn Street. Bricks were originally sold for $40 a piece, two for $75, and three for $100.

Reclaiming the bricks is free.

Jeff Strode, owner of the Olde Village Barbershop, definitely intends to claim his business' brick. Other businesses, like Designer Tees, remembered in bricks are no longer on West Dearborn.

More than 80 people have already claimed bricks of the more than 300 bricks lining West Dearborn. Check which bricks remain orphans and need to be recovered with the Englewood CRA at 941-473-9795.

