ENGLEWOOD — For months, the timing was set to redo parking and sidewalks on West Dearborn Street during the off-season months, beginning in April and working through this summer.
That's not going to happen, according to Sarasota County capital projects manager Brad Robertson and Kimley Horn engineer Jordan Leep — whose consulting engineering firm is overseeing the project for Sarasota County.
"Construction (on Dearborn) could begin mid-October," Robertson told the Englewood CRA Advisory Board on Monday. They plan to start work at the ends of Dearborn near its intersections with State Road 776 and Old Englewood Road first, and hold off construction during the peak winter months for the busy commercial blocks in the middle of the business district.
The project also includes work on South McCall Road, from West Dearborn south to State Road 776. Originally, the work was scheduled to begin there during the season, and after the West Dearborn part was finished.
One delaying issue has been collecting 19 easements from West Dearborn Street property owners and 80 more along South McCall before work can start. The West Dearborn easements are needed for parking and sidewalk work in front of businesses. The South McCall easements also include land for drainage improvements.
"The eastern ditch is straddling the right of way — part is in the right of way and part is on private property," Leep said. "We cannot go in and pipe that ditch if we need to because part of it is on private property."
The county is concentrating on drafting those Dearborn easements first. Negotiating with property owners and drafting mutually acceptable language took time, Leep suggested. The property owners also need to work out "licensing agreements" that will allow them to set columns in the easements if they want to build two- or three-story buildings on their land.
The Dearborn Street project alone is expected to take 12 months no matter when it starts. New concrete bases will be poured in the intersections to support decorative pavers. It takes a week to cure the concrete, so the intersections could be closed for a solid week after all the other work is done to demolish the existing road and sidewalks, and set up the concrete forms. Traffic will be diverted around closed intersections.
The entire costs for the West Dearborn project is projected at $9.4 million. The work on McCall is $3.6 million
The county does have the option to delay the project another year and not to begin any work on Dearborn until April 2021. Whatever the timing, Leep said, efforts will be made to maintain pedestrian and vehicular traffic throughout the project.
CRA manager Debbie Marks suggested the CRA could set up meetings where property owners could examine the easements and licensing agreements and other issues surrounding the project. Once a construction schedule is developed, Marks said additional meetings can be scheduled where property and business owners can see exactly when and how their businesses will be impacted.
