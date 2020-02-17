ENGLEWOOD — The Tom Adams Bridge saw a short four-hour lockdown Sunday.
Charlotte County shut the draw bridge to sailboat and other large boat traffic temporarily to repair a lockdown pin on the bridge. Shutting down the bridge to boat traffic was precautionary.
"It was locked down to boat traffic to avoid an issue once it was raised, making it difficult to lock down for vehicle traffic," Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty said Monday.
The drawbridge, which has been carrying vehicles to and from Manasota Key since 1964, saw a major $10-million rehabilitation less than three years ago. Besides getting a new bridge tender house and pedestrian walkways, the rehabilitation included the refurbishing of mechanical parts to the drawbridge.
Inherently, Doherty said the drawbridge's moving parts, including the pins that hold down the bridge as cars pass over, are exposed to salt, other elements, and friction.
"This pin that became the problem was part of the original rehabilitation, but these types of items on a bridge can (malfunction) occasionally," she said.
When the Tom Adams Bridge opened in 1964, it replaced a wooden bridge built by Manasota Key’s Chadwick family in 1927, according to Sun historical columnist Diana Harris. The public Anger Fishing Pier at the southeastern foot of the existing Tom Adams Bridge is a remnant of the wooden bridge.
The drawbridge itself is named for Thomas Burton Adams Jr., a state politician who served as secretary of state, as well as lieutenant governor, and whose career was somewhat checkered with scandals. Adams, however, was integral in garnering the state funding necessary for the construction of the bridge, according to Harris’ research.
