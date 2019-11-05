ENGLEWOOD — As Toni Richards finished the song, "Don't Know Where I'd Be Without You," it felt right. She captured the judges' attention with the Jennifer Nettles ballad.
Within three days, Richards sang country songs "Bring on the Rain" by Jo Dee Messina, "Like We Never Loved At All" by Faith Hill, "Anyway" by Martina McBride, "Girl Crush" by Little Big Town, at the recent eight-day Talent Quest International Karaoke finals in Nevada.
"It felt very good," said Richards, a 16-year Englewood resident. "It's a very pretty song. When I came off stage, I felt good. Some people told me they could feel the words I was sings. I enjoy telling stories when I sing."
Richards journey began at the local level. She won in the pop and country categories at the state level. Last week, she sang pop and country songs in the national competition.
"I got to doll myself up and get in the frame of mind to leave it on stage," she said.
After making it from one round to the next, Richards had to change outfits and sing another song.
"It's exhausting," she said. "It gets tougher after each round, especially knowing what kind of competition I was up against. Your nerves are up. It happened multiple times on Friday and twice on Saturday."
Despite nervousness, Richards won third place in the country portion on the karaoke competition.
Richards, a bartender at the Placida Pearl in Englewood, sings while tending bar. She was joined by four other winners from Florida.
"What's neat is the winner of the men's male country Jukebox Justin Curtis comes to the Placida Pearl and sings karaoke on Thursday nights," she said.
Richards returns to work this week.
"I'm anxious to get back to work and show off my trophy and celebrate," she said. "I will be entering the contest in 2020. It's the 20th anniversary of Talent Quest. It should be quite the extravagant event. I will start learning new songs and hope I can make it though to the next level and take the win next year. Everyone has been super proud and appreciative of everyone who helped along my journey."
Nichol Kastor, the state director, host and emcee at the international competition said Richards did an amazing job.
"I am super happy," Kastor said. "Toni is always a very strong competitor at the International level. She represented Florida incredibly."
