Canned goods and other non-perishables now line the shelves of Englewood and North Port pantries after tons of food was donated Saturday during the Letter Carriers Union Postal Canned Food Drive. Hundreds of volunteers came out to drive, sort and box up food for pantries that will help those in need during the summer months.
Tons of food collected in postal drive
- By ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Community News Editor
