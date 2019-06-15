NORTH PORT — So the Atlanta Braves have settled into their new spring home at CoolToday Park.

What economic impact does their presence mean?

Well, it’s not immediately and definitively clear.

“It’s too early to measure their impact,” Mel Thomas, North Port’s Economic Development Manager, says.

“To really measure the impact of a spring training team, you have to do a market analysis of an entire season. We have had a total of one game.”

Thomas says a market analysis, to be accurate, has to poll fans over the course of a preseason. Are they local? Are they staying in hotels? Are they dining locally? All those questions have to be answered.

“I know Sarasota always said the impact of the Baltimore Orioles was about $70 million a year,” she said. “But when they polled, they revised that number to $40 million... There are a lot of variables. We won’t know until we survey.”

Will North Port poll to determine the impact. “Of course,” she said. “But give us more than one game. So far, their presence has been an anomaly.”

Still, there are some projections.

For example, there is a $1.7 billion estimated economic impact figure for 2019 to 2048, according to information from Major League Baseball.

And, it’s been estimated that 23% of fans are expected to come from out-of-state, spending $6.3 million in the community annually, according to MLB.

