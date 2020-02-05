Members of the Dallas Brass Band performed recently with the Lemon Bay High School and L.A. Ainger Middle School bands. Students learned how a professional band operates, practices, plays and tours and why Dallas Brass Band members love music and enriching the lives of young performers.
