The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club held its annual golf tournament on Saturday at the Rotonda Hills Golf & Country Club in Rotonda West. The annual event raises money for the Lemon Bay High School football team. More than 144 golfers played in the tournament.
Tournament raises funds for high school football
- SUN PHOTOS BY TIM KERN
