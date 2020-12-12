COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Last year, the North Port Toys for Tots program received only four boxes of toys from the Sarasota chapter. So this year when Chuck Raposa, the head of the North Port chapter, received a call he didn’t anticipate good news about this year’s toy donation kickoff.
He was told to bring a U-haul truck to come get dozens of boxes of toys.
“What a great start for us,” he said. “We were worried we wouldn’t have enough toys for the need this year. COVID-19 has really hit people here. We did 400 families last year. We already hit 400 this week and have a couple of weeks to go.”
Raposa said Toys for Tots teamed up with the IslandWalk community in North Port for a toy drive.
“It went so well,” he said. “They are great people.”
Jana Thompson of The Happy Bounce in North Port joined El Primo Pizza & Wings for a Dec. 5 toy drive. The Young Marines at Image School of North Port collected toys while children had their faces painted.
“We had another 10 bags from that drive,” he said. “We were promised two drop offs from the fire department. The city has kicked in some toys. The North Port Buckeyes Ohio State fan club also donated bikes and boxes and boxes of toys.”
There’s only one concern, said volunteer Catherine Anderson. Fellow volunteers Ann Jordan and Susan McKinley who sort and bag gifts are running out of toys in a few age groups.
“We just don’t have enough toys for ages 8 and up,” she said. “We have loads of baby dolls and trucks for the younger kids. We have baby toys and board games. We are very limited for the older kids. We could use basketballs, dinosaurs, Legos, craft sets for those ages.”
Raposa said Toys for Tots is grateful to the community and region for the help.
“We want to make sure all of the families in need get toys,” he said. “This has been a good year. People understand the need.”
So far this season, Toys for Tots supported 20,943 children and distributed 116,454 toys.
Strong in Englewood
In Englewood, drives have helped Toys for Tots.
On Dec. 5, Charles Miller of Tailored Inspections worked with Beth Cashman of Peacock Premier Properties and Englewood Chamber interim executive director Kim Parks to load up gifts up to take to Toys for Tots for sorting. The chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave., is still collecting unwrapped toy donations. Toys can also be brought to Keller Williams, 1160 S. McCall Road, and at Mike Douglass Plumbing, 517 Paul Morris Drive, through Tuesday.
Key clothing drive
The Lemon Bay High School Key Club recently did a clothing drive to help Kids’ Needs, 272 S. Indiana Ave., in Englewood.
Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood supports school children and their families with gently used and new clothing, school supplies and items for personal hygiene.
Those donations and others from the Pines of Sandal Haven, Women of Windward, and the Rotonda Elks helped more than 160 families with 350 children. They will have a merrier Christmas because of the generous community support.
