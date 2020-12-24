When Chuck Raposa received the call, he was ready. The coordinator of the North Port Toys for Tots program learned Englewood needed help this year and he was willing to do his part.
Raposa and a team of dedicated volunteers worked with Englewood businesses, the chamber and donors to get toys for children there while simultaneously doing it in North Port.
“It started out a little slow with donations, but we got a boost from Sarasota,” he said. “Then we were running out of stuff for some of the older kids — and the community stepped up again.”
Raposa said more than 600 families have been helped this year.
“That’s more than last year,” he said. “We were concerned with COVID-19 there might be fewer donations and it was the opposite. People have been good and our volunteers have been great.”
Raposa said his barber is amazing. He was surprised with a gift from Tricia and Frank Lombardo, owners of Toledo Blade Barber Shop.
“They have a tip jar and they gave the money to Toys for Tots,” Raposa said. “They had customers donate in Toys for Tots container. They collected over $1,018. I can’t thank them enough.”
Frank Lombardo said he didn’t mind helping.
“We wanted to do our part and our customers helped,” he said. “We wanted kids to have a good Christmas.”
Toys for Tots and the Young Marines teamed up with Walgreens in North Port, too.
“This week toys are 50% off,” Raposa said. “We have our boxes out there were people can still donate through Saturday. It really helps us out for next year. We had a great year this year. Thanks to all who helped.”
