ENGLEWOOD — Bring a toy, get a hamburger.
Taylor Inspections in Englewood is sponsoring a Marine Corps Foundation’s Toys for Tots Tailgate Party 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Saturday) at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
"We are trying to make it real easy for people to come to the chamber parking lot, donate a toy and get a hamburger, hotdog or both," said Kim Parks, chamber membership coordinator. "We hope to be able to fill a few boxes of toys for children in need in Englewood."
The Englewood-Cape Haze Kiwanis Club launched the toy drive recently. Members partnered with Englewood Bowl for the fundraiser. Participants paid $25 each for an afternoon of bowling. A portion of the proceeds were donated to Toys for Tots.
"We moved the operations this year to the plaza where Libee's Sports Bar and Grill and Big Lots is because the space was donated," said Margery Sandness, a member of the Englewood-Cape Haze Kiwanis Club and supporter of Toys for Tots Englewood. "Sign ups for toys have begun. The applications have to be done online, but it's real easy."
Other businesses, including Englewood Bank & Trust, are again participating in the Marine Corps Foundation’s annual Toys for Tots campaign. Residents are invited to bring unwrapped toys to any branch during business hours through Dec. 12 to these locations:
• 1111 S. McCall Road, Englewood
• 8725 Placida Road, No. 10, Placida
• 301 Park Ave., Boca Grande
• 12651 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove)
“Toys for Tots has brightened the holidays for area kids in need for many years, and we’ll proud to be part of this tradition,” said Kevin Hagan, bank president. “I’m sure our employees, customers and area residents will continue their support of this wonderful program.”
Toys for Tots local coordinators say the greatest need for toys in the Englewood are for babies and toddlers up to age 3 and toys and games for both boys and girls ages 9-16. They always have an ample supply of stuffed animals, Barbie dolls, baby dolls, Tonka truck-type toys, and Matchbox cars.
Toys should be valued at $10 or more. Less-expensive items are accepted and will be used as stocking stuffers.
Xpertech Auto Repair Inc., 101 N McCall Road, is also running a Toys for Tots special. Any customer who drops off a toy receives $50 off repair or service of over $300, or save $30 on any oil change package with a toy donation. Toys must be dropped off by Dec. 13 and the auto voucher must be used by Dec. 31.
Parents in Englewood, Placida and Rotonda with ZIP codes 34223, 34224, 33946, 33947 and 33981 can apply for three toys per child through the Englewood Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org
