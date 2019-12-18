ENGLEWOOD — With the help of local businesses, friends and strangers, Taco Bell employees enjoyed a heartfelt Thanksgiving dinner together after a November fire damaged the fast-food restaurant.
Local activist and businesswoman Kendra Porter reached out to the restaurant manager and learned the employees were suffering. She gathered enough food for 40 employees and their families for a Thanksgiving meal.
"The manager Whitney is amazing," Porter said. "She and a couple other employees with vehicles were carpooling the employees to their temporary new locations in Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte. One day, two of the employees were in car crashes, including one of the workers who was pregnant. Both of their cars were totaled."
Porter works closely with the manager to help some of the employees pay bills and shop for Christmas. She also received an anonymous donation of $800.
"I am overwhelmed with such happiness and so thankful for our community and all the support they have given me throughout this," she said.
Like on Thanksgiving, the Englewood Chamber volunteered the meeting room for the Taco Bell employees and their families Saturday for a Christmas dinner.
"I've gotten the majority of the employees taken care of, but I'm left with a few more that need help," Porter said. "If I could get toys donated just before the Saturday dinner, it would be great."
Porter needs toys for boys ages 9-months, 18 months, 22 months and a 1-year-old. She needs girls toys for a 2-month-old, and for girls aged 1, 3, 6, 8 and 11.
"Whitney (the manager) is so involved with her staff, she always says she doesn't need anything for herself," Porter said. "They are all like a close-knit family."
The Taco Bell family wasn't the same after Nov. 7, when the outside of the building caught fire while construction workers were there working. The restaurant has been closed since. The establishment, which suffered damage to the new roof and water damage inside, isn't expected to open for several months.
"We don't mind helping at all," said Kim Parks, membership director for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. "We will have a table for donations for the children. We know this is a tough time of the year for some of those families who were displaced."
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday at the Englewood Chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
