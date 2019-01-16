My house was once an acorn.
— Roger Deakin, “Notes From Walnut Tree Farm.”
There is a lot of talk about new houses in Venice and Sarasota County.
Real estate is a hot topic in any rapidly developing community, of course.
But how about old trees?
Between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1, some people will be talking about trees as they compete in “Tree Quest: A Scavenger Hunt for Local Trees.
Tree Quest is the Sarasota County government’s way of celebrating Arbor Day – and trees.
Florida Arbor Day is Jan. 18. In many places around the country, Abor Day will not be celebrated until April 26, but the Florida Arbor Day Foundation notes that the local date can vary depending on when spring arrives in a region.
The two-week, Tree Quest event in Sarasota County will focus on trees in two county parks: Deer Prairie Creek South, which is along U.S. 41 between Venice and North Port; and Circus Hammock, at 4572 17th St., in Sarasota.
People are encouraged to go out on their own during the two-week period and identify five types of trees, using clues provided on the Sarasota County’s website, SCGov.net, or on the back of a Tree Quest card available in public buildings and at the two parks. The five trees can be found at each of the parks, so it is only necessary to visit one.
The second annual Tree Quest competition is sponsored by the UF/IFAS Extension and Sarasota County.
After finding the specific trees, participants fill out a survey form and submit it by Feb. 1 to SCGov.net (key words Tree Quest).
The instructions card provided to participants says, “You’ll know you’ve found the right tree if it’s tagged with a fact sheet to help you learn more about the great things trees give us!”
Participants are directed to take pictures of themselves with the trees they identify: “Snap selfies of you and the tagged trees you’ve found and send them with your name to sarasota@ifas.edu We’ll post the best to the Sarasota County Extension Facebook page (@ufsarasotaext) to help spread the word about Florida Arbor Day and the benefit of trees.”
Prizes will be awarded, including rain barrels, state parks day passes and plant gift certificates.
The National Arbor Day Foundation’s website says trees are “amazing” because, “They clean air and water, slow climate change, ease poverty and hunger, prevent species loss, and feed the human soul.”
The instruction card gives a clue for each of the five trees marked in each of the parks.
For example, in Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, participants are direct to look for a tree described this way: “I live long, and get massive, with limbs draped in Spanish moss.”
And, “I’m a tree that’s not really a tree! My leaves are large and fan-shaped.”
