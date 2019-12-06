The Christmas Tree Stand at Lemon Bay High School, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood, will be open and selling fresh-cut Vermont firs this weekend. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays until they are sold out. Above, senior John Moore displays one of trees. Sales benefit the school’s Navy ROTC program as well as Project Graduation, an overnight party for graduates following the 2020 Commencement ceremonies.