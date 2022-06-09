ENGLEWOOD — It's not very often children are part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony, but they were at the refurbished Tringali hockey rink in Englewood.
Children and adults celebrated Tuesday the Tringali Park, 3460 N. Access Road. Local business owners with the Englewood Chamber of Commerce talked about how they played hockey when they were kids. Then they cut the ribbon and ate snacks.
The Tringali rink reopened two months ago after being closed in 2019. The rink has been there since 2004, near the tennis courts and playground at the county's Tringali Center campus, just off State Road 776.
The league president and others worked with Charlotte County leaders to resurface the rink to usable status and reopen it.
The newly reformed Tringali Hockey League, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching hockey to all ages and skill levels. Street hockey and in-line hockey are currently offered. Both are open to the public and beginners are welcome. Some equipment may be provided by the league, which is always looking for donations to help more players.
Kruzel said the league is looking for players including an adult ball hockey league at 7:30 p.m. Sundays.
When there are enough players, the league will form teams for competitive games.
Until then, a pickup schedule has been set up for youth and adult players.
Youth players can play from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays 18 and under at the rink. Youth and family is 9-10 a.m. Saturdays. Adults 14 and up can play in-line hockey from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Sneakers are required at practices and equipment is provided.
The rink is open to the public during regular Tringali hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.