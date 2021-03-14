PLACIDA — The Charlotte County Commission is willing to consider a kayak and canoe launch in Placida.
Commission Chairman Bill Truex broached the idea this week, asking if the county could look into the feasibility of buying two properties on the east side of Placida Road, across from the county's Placida Boat Ramp.
The properties are on a tributary of Coral Creek, just north of the Placida Road-Boca Grande Causeway intersection, and what had for years been Grande Tours, a popular kayak rental and touring operation on the creek.
"I've been talking to property owners who are thinking about selling," Truex said.
He has also spoken to Community Services Director Tommy Scott about how those properties could be added to the county's Blue Trails as a launching area for kayaks, canoes and stand-up boards.
"There is some great kayaking back in there," Truex said, speaking from personal experience. "There's some great fishing from a kayak."
That part of Coral Creek has been a kayak hotspot for years, predominantly as the home of Capt. Marian Schneider's Grande Tours in the 1990s and 2000s.
A launch there would give paddlers easy access to Gasparilla Sound, Placida Harbor at the south end of Lemon Bay, and the Gulf of Mexico through Little Gasparilla Pass. Kayakers and canoeists can navigate the Charlotte Harbor Blueway trail system, with its famous Woolverton Trail, a water trail carved out of abandoned mosquito canals by a legendary kayak enthusiast Ed Woolverton.
"This would be beautiful for kayaks and stand-up boarders," Truex said. "It is not in our parks master plan — obviously — but with the growth, development and expansion of the Placida boat ramp, this could be a non-motorized access."
One of the properties has a house on it that could be converted into office space with ADA bathroom facilities. The cursory review of costs would be $1.1 million for the acquisition of the properties and another $1.9 million for the development of the site.
Commissioner Joseph Tiseo liked the idea. With the county upgrading its boat ramp, the acquisition of those nearby properties could create a "hub" for public access to waterways.
"Conceptually, I don't have a problem with having staff doing their one-on-ones (with commissioners) and entertaining acquisitions," Tiseo said. Commissioners Chris Constance and Stephen R. Deutsch agreed.
"Putting development there isn't going to really help us," Constance said. "That's an investment that will pay dividends."
