ENGLEWOOD — More than 100 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in front of the Englewood Event Center on Tuesday evening to celebrate the president's acquittal on impeachment charges.
The Englewood Republican Group, which meets regularly at the Event Center, called for its members to come out and wave flags in support of the president. About 110 people did just that, with nearly every one holding an American flag, a Trump flag or sign. Many passing motorists honked in support.
The Englewood Republican Group meets from 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 10 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road. Organizers said they would have another flag-waving party before that meeting as well. For more about the group, join their page on Facebook.
