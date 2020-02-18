The big question in affordable housing is will large developers really come to Charlotte County to build apartments?
Some commissioners, speaking at a Tuesday workshop, believe they will if the county puts up some of the money.
"If we get enough funding in there, we can actually go ahead and see how it works," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo.
"We have a very bold goal. It doesn't happen without our participation," said Commission Chairman Bill Truex.
Commissioner Chris Constance, however, was skeptical. He urged his board to focus on incentives for the small scale projects such as a duplex or a four-unit structure.
"I don't think we're going to see these hundreds of units," said Constance. "I think we have to come to terms with who we are — and right now, we're not drawing enough."
If the economy slumps, developers might show more interest, he added.
The plan before the board Tuesday was aimed at large-scale developers, given the board's goal of building 3,650 units of affordable housing by 2024. The new plan comes after at least three attempts fell through in the past year, for affordable apartment complexes.
In one case, the county offered land for free, but no developer responded. In two other cases, developers drew bad numbers in the annual state lottery for tax incentive financing.
The new proposal from the Affordable Housing Task Force, which the board has not yet adopted, calls for several incentives.
- waiving construction fees, which could include impact fees, building fees and utility connection fees. All of this can be $22,000 per apartment.
- land donation from the county
- increased density so a builder can put more units on a lot than normally allowed
- increased zoning options so a builder can mix, say, commercial and residential on the same lot.
Commissioners did not all agree on how to pay for a local trust fund for the incentives should a developer be selected. Constance said don't use funds from the Office of Economic Development. Other commissioners said use those funds.
Truex recommended starting with a trust fund of $1 million.
The current proposal outlines how builders would apply and be rated.
- more points for more units
- more points for more experience
- more points for apartments than single family
- more points for lower income families housed
Enforcement was a concern for the board, and commissioners told staff to bring back more details on that. Enforcement would mean how would the county get its money back if a developer decides to turn the affordable housing into market rate before, say, 20 years.
Constance said developers should all commit to keeping their projects affordable permanently, and the county should make it painful if they bail early. Truex disagreed.
"To say you're going to ask 100% payback because somebody sells is going to kill the program," Truex said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked for more information on the cost to the county per home or apartment built.
