First-come, first-served is the rule with less than a week away from Thanksgiving.
Several free turkey giveaways already happened from Sarasota to Punta Gorda. All Faiths Food Bank gave 9,000 turkeys to children, families, seniors and veterans this year.
There a few are slated today through the weekend.
In North Port
On Friday, the Boohoff Law firm is giving one free frozen turkey per family beginning at 11 a.m. at the office in the North Port Commons, 14900 Tamiami Trail. They have 300 turkeys to help local families.
On Saturday, the North Port Police Department is partnering with Walmart and Trinity United Methodist Church for the annual "Stuff the Cruiser" to help benefit those in need this Thanksgiving holiday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. police will be at Walmart in North Port, 17000 Tamiami Trail collecting nonperishable items. Those will be immediately donated to Trinity United Methodist Church's they food pantry in time for residents to pick up the fixings for Thanksgiving.
In Charlotte County
The Adventist Community Services has some gift cards for turkeys through the Harry Chapin Food Bank which is not doing frozen turkey giveaways this year due to COVID-19. The cards are given from 11 a.m. to noon on a first-come, first-served basis at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
In Englewood
At 11 a.m., the Englewood East Church of Christ, 9600 Gulfstream Blvd., Englewood, is giving away turkeys.
All Faith's Food Bank will be providing Thanksgiving groceries and a free frozen turkey while supplies last the following locations:
Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2865 Ami Drive, today (Nov. 18) starting at 9 a.m.
Nocatee Truck Stop, 4135 U.S. 17, Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4365 State Road 776, today (Nov. 18) at 4 p.m.
