ENGLEWOOD — The annual sea turtle nesting season is definitely winding down, but that doesn't mean it's over.
Officially, the nesting season ends Oct. 31. But does it?
"Hatching could continue into November, and we are currently seeing hatches pretty much daily," said Mote Marine Laboratory public relations manager Stephannie Kettle.
Mote oversees volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols from Venice north to Longboat Key. The last new nest reported was Sept. 7. Mote's volunteers reported 3,634 loggerhead and 80 green sea turtle nests this season.
"The season has been fairly typical," Kettle said.
She'd like to see people to continue to maintain sea turtle protections like keeping Gulf beaches unlit, filling in holes dug on the beach, flattening sand castles and clearing beaches of chairs and any other potential obstructions to the hatching turtles as they emerge from their nests and scramble into the Gulf waters.
"We will not know the success rate of the number of nests hatched until the season is over and all data are collected," Kettle said.
Manasota Key
The Coastal Wildlife Club oversees the sea turtle volunteers on Manasota Key. As of Sept. 11, the CWC reported on its Facebook page:
"(The) 2020 Sea Turtle Nesting season on Manasota Key coming to a close with only one new green (sea turtle) nest last week. Very busy season with second-highest numbers that we've ever recorded. Our patrols will be on the beaches until the last monitored nests hatch, sometime in November."
The club reported 4,602 loggerhead nests and 151 green turtle nests this season.
Wildlife Club board member Carol Leonard said, "Sea turtle nesting season includes hatching and continues, by definition from (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), until Nov. 30 for loggerhead turtles, the most commonly observed species in Southwest Florida. This takes into account incubation time for nests later in the season."
The hurricanes and other tropical storms that trekked north in the Gulf had impacts on nests. Nests can be washed over with salt water, but if the water inundates the nest, the turtle embryos inside the eggs can die. But overall, the news is good.
"Some nests washing over or out and some nests being further buried under additional sand made this season a good example of how sea turtles have adapted their reproductive behavior to natural events — such as storms — to increase the probability that at least some of their offspring survive by depositing several nests throughout the season," Leonard said.
"The clutch frequency for loggerhead turtles is three to four nests per female per a season," she said.
Knight, Don Pedro islands
"This season in a word — interesting," said Brenda Bossman who oversees the volunteer sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
South of Stump Pass on the bridgeless barrier island, the sea turtle volunteers faced challenges from the continuation of Charlotte County's beach sand nourishment project after May 1, the start of the nesting season.
"We moved 19 nests that were laid in the project area," Bossman said. "We were only expecting about 10."
Bossman and her volunteers noticed a change in the pattern of nesting as the season progressed.
"The turtles nested high in the dunes at first," Bossman said. "Then about halfway through the egg-laying season, many laid lower on the beach. Storms Marco, Laura and Sally affected those low nests."
