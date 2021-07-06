Turtle volunteers concerned about Elsa's wake

ENGLEWOOD — While Tropical Storm Elsa pummeled Key West with winds and waves Tuesday morning, local sea turtle patrol volunteers went about their business walking Gulf beaches in search of newly laid sea turtle nests and hatching nests.
Brenda Bossman, the state primary permit holder overseeing volunteer sea turtle patrols on Knight and Don Pedro islands, spent Tuesday morning with other volunteers excavating a nest from which 106 eggs hatched, while another 14 didn’t.
The early morning waves curled along the shorelines of the barrier islands, but the islands hadn’t yet felt the full brunt of Elsa’s winds or storm surge, Bossman said.
So far this season, which started May 1, Knight and Don Pedro volunteers documented early 300 nests along the two-mile stretch of beach. The local sea turtle nesting season ends Oct. 31.
As of July 2, the Coastal Wildlife Club, which oversees nesting on Manasota Key, reported 3,083 loggerhead nests, 68 green nests and one Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest.
Bossman and Zoe Bass — who, with Wilma Katz, is a primary permit holder on Manasota Key overseeing Coastal Wildlife Club volunteers — reported how they are seeing numerous green sea turtles crawling onto beaches to nest.
“The greens are nesting like crazy,” Bass said. Thirteen new green sea turtle nests were documented Tuesday on Manasota Key.
Mote Marine Laboratory oversees sea turtle patrols from Venice to Longboat Key. As of July 3, Mote reported 2,516 loggerhead, 30 green nests and one Kemp’s ridley nest.
The National Hurricane Center anticipated local beaches would see 3- to 4-foot surges overnight. Surges can be deadly for the eggs. The tiny reptiles within can drown.
Researchers have long known that if a nest is washed over by a wave or two, the eggs can survive. However, if the beach is inundated with saltwater, such as from tropical storm or hurricane surges, then the eggs can end up unhatched. Standing water can literally deplete oxygen from the sand and drown the life from eggs incubating in their nests.
Also, storm surge can wash away the nests.
Survival rate of eggs in the nest depends on how much water inundated nests and for how long. In 2012, Knight-Don Pedro islands, Manasota Key and other local barrier islands lost nests to the storm surge resulting from Tropical Storm Debbie.
With the onset of Elsa, how many nests will survive?
Sea turtle patrols will start determining the answer to that question early Wednesday. Bass has another request.
“Please be kind to the turtles,” she asked, noting how much effort it takes for the females to lug themselves onto beaches. Instead of disturbing them, especially with flashlights at night, stay quiet and at a respectful distance from a nesting turtle.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com.
