Police lights

ENGLEWOOD — Emergency workers were on the scene of a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning at Sunnybrook Boulevard and State Road 776 in Englewood East. 

The crash happened at about 10:36 a.m. Two of the four vehicles involved were on fire when Englewood Fire District crews arrived on the scene. All drivers and passengers were out of their vehicles when emergency workers arrived, EFD reported.

Two of the people in the crash were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. At 11:20 a.m., firefighters were still there doing mop-up as tow-truck crews were arriving. The crash is under investigation.

