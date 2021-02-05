ENGLEWOOD — First a small fire on Monday, then a second fire Wednesday have almost completely wrecked the two-story building housing 4 Paws Grooming and apartment units.
The second fire on Wednesday was worse than Monday's.
"Flames were rolling up the side of the building," said Leesa Pickett-Ketterman of 4 Paws Grooming.
She didn't initially realize there was a second fire until she stepped out of her front unit to do laundry. Both Pickett-Letterman and the dog she was grooming escaped uninjured.
The fire Monday started due to a malfunctioning water heater in the rear unit of the building.
The Englewood Fire District received the second fire call just after 10 a.m Wednesday for 801 S. Indiana Ave., said Assistant Chief John Stubbs. Firefighters realized it was the same building, right near the Sarasota-Charlotte county line and behind the Sportsman's Pub, where they had gone Monday.
The fire Wednesday was more serious and saw firefighters dousing flames through the roof of the second story.
The good news is that everyone in the building was already evacuated. Firefighters rescued two cats owned by one of the tenants, but one of the two cats died.
"(Three firefighters) tried to resuscitate the cat for five to 10 minutes," Stubbs reported.
While the first fire was determined to be caused by electrical failure, state fire marshals are investigating the cause of the second fire. While the building's exterior looks like it sustained minimal damage, the interior saw far more fire, smoke and water damage.
As far as two fires breaking out in the same building within days of each other, Stubbs said, "It's not common, but it does happen."
Pickett-Ketterman won't be able to reopen 4 Paws Grooming at the same building, but she's found "temporary lodging" at 1000 Morningside Drive. She hopes to reopen next week. For more information, call 941-258-2158.
The owner of the building, William Snyder, could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.