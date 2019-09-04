By CRYSTAL COLUZZI
Guest Writer
What’s better than laughing? Laughing a lot! You’ll do just that with back-to-back weekend shows featuring two different headliners and supporting stand-ups as comedy once more storms the Lemon Bay Playhouse stage. Two Funny! – Part 1 will premiere on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m., starring Scott Novotny, former writer for Saturday Night Live, online Drybar comedy performer and “The World According To AARP” funny man. Wendi Scianna, Lemon Bay Playhouse star of “Men Are Dogs,” “Proof,” and “Don’t Dress For Dinner,” joins Novotny, along with Visani’s 2019 “First Comic Standing” finalist Torey Adkins and Branson Comedy Jamboree Comic Harley Worthit. LPB “Women of Comedy” favorite Lynn Lane returns with new antics and Kathy McSteen hosts another Florida Comedy Network show.
On Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 grin all over again with John Carfi. He’s written for Joan Rivers, is a cruise comedy veteran, appeared on Comedy Central and Ricki Lake, and has opened for legends such as Kenny Rogers and Michael Bolton. Gloria Bandy, a Lemon Bay Playhouse actress who appeared in “Old Love,” “The Tin Woman,” and “Over the River and Through the Woods,” makes her professional stand-up debut. Beef O’Brady’s Comedy Cave Guru and Visani’s First Comic Standing finalist Dan Gierlach and Tampa Sidesplitter’s favorite host, Kaiti McCoy, add to the fun. Dollywood Comedy Barn Comic Perry Edenburn rounds out the cast that Kathy McSteen crafts for another laugh filled performance at Lemon Bay!
These shows are PG-13 adult clean and produced by McSteen’s Florida Comedy Network. Reserved seats can be purchased online at lemonbayplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 941-474-9610. Reserved seats are $23 each or purchase tickets for both shows at $19 for each ticket.
