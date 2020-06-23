ENGLEWOOD — The Gulf Coast Community Foundation has granted The Hermitage Artist Retreat $40,000 to be used to expand community programming and visibility, as it launches its Hermitage North programs.
“We are so grateful for Gulf Coast’s continued partnership and unwavering support for the Hermitage mission," said Andy Sandberg, the Hermitage’s Artistic Director and CEO. "These resources will allow us to capitalize on our extraordinary talent base of artists and our invaluable partnerships to establish more visible, meaningful and consistent Hermitage programming throughout the region.
This is being supported with an additional $45,000 given by Flora Major and the Kutya Major Foundation.
“I have known Andy Sandberg for many years, and his vision for the Hermitage is incredibly exciting,” Flora Major said. “The Hermitage is poised to become a true leader in the Sarasota arts community, and I am thrilled to see the wave of support rallying behind this special, one-of-a-kind organization. ”
The Hermitage hosts artists on its Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of visual art, theater, music, literature and more.
As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows are asked to participate in community programs, affording audiences in our region the unique opportunity to engage with some of the world’s leading artists and to get a “sneak peek” into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters and museums around the world.
These free programs include performances, lectures, interactive experiences, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.
For more information about the Hermitage, visit www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
