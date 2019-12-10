ENGLEWOOD — With just 80 volunteers, the Yah Yah Girls Back Pack Kidz group helps keep hundreds of local students from going hungry every week.
With the help of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, the Yah Yah Girls will feed thousands of children, well into 2020.
The two groups recently partnered along with several others in Englewood to package meals of hope at the SKY Academy gymnasium. Those meals will go home with students from Charlotte County schools, including a few in Englewood for children who might not otherwise have food on the weekends.
“We smashed our goal of packaging 120,000 meals and getting the financial donations needed to buy the food and volunteers needed to make this happen for the Yah Yah Girls Back Pack Kidz,” said Brian Phillips, Rotary member and organizer of this year’s event.
As local business owners and their staffs, church members, students and other volunteers packaged the meals, the LA Ainger Middle School Jazz Band and the Vineland Elementary School Choir performed seasonal songs together at the event.
“With the help of everyone, we got it all done in less than two hours this year,” Phillips said.
For Yah Yah Girls Back Pack Kidz founder Jolene Mowry, the thousands of meals is a huge help.
“We serve 1,000 students a week,” Mowry said. “We serve 11 elementary schools three middle schools, two high schools and one Head Start program in Charlotte County, including the Baker Center, and we just picked up SKY Academy in Englewood.”
Mowry said since students have to pay to play sports and stay for after school for extra curricular activities, the club will also help those students with food.
“These are single-serve meals that can feed six to eight people in a family,” she said. “We give out the backpacks to elementary school students. At the middle school level, we let the students go in and pick what they want, so we know they will eat it. It also helps remove any stigma for the student.”
Mowry said when she started the program 10 years ago, she had no idea children weren’t sometimes eating outside of school.
“I just didn’t realize the need and that many children in Charlotte County don’t have a stable source of food except the free breakfast and lunch provided by the schools,” she said. “I went to the school district and told them I needed a warehouse. I was told there was no room. This was right around the time after Hurricane Charley hit. But two weeks later, I was offered space. We’ve been partnering with the school district ever since. I work with a dietician.
“There are times when we give a sugary snack, but I make sure I speak to the dietician for guidance,” she said. “We give 15 to 17 items per bag for the weekend.”
Phillips said it’s been a pleasure to work with Mowry and the crew who also invited the Parrot Head group to volunteer.
Find out more about the Backpack Kidz at www.backpackkidz.com.
