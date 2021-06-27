Coast Guard

The Coast Guard out of Cortez in Bradenton and St. Pete were both alerted to a capsized vessel about 10 nautical miles west of Gasparilla Island on Sunday; two men were rescued by what the Coast Guard deemed a nearby good Samaritan. No other information was available Sunday night.

GASPARILLA — A vessel capsized Sunday about 10 nautical miles west of Gasparilla Island in the Gulf of Mexico.

About 11:30 a.m., Sector St. Pete and Sector Cortez — Coast Guard stations — received information about an overturned 20-foot blue Sea Pro.

Sector St. Pete received a mayday from a good Samaritan who was boating nearby; Sector Cortez, out of Bradenton, received a similar marine report.

The nearby boater reacted upon witnessing the situation and pulled two men from the water, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Lisa Ferdinando, with District 7 Coast Guard Public Affairs.

The stations stood down from their emergency reactions when they learned the boaters had been accounted for, Ferdinando said.

There was no initial report on what caused it in Coast Guard documentation, she said.

The capsized vessel will be considered a derelict boat until it is retrieved, she said.

“The owner/operator was going to going to coordinate any commercial salvage,” Ferdinando said.

