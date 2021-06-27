GASPARILLA — A vessel capsized Sunday about 10 nautical miles west of Gasparilla Island in the Gulf of Mexico.
About 11:30 a.m., Sector St. Pete and Sector Cortez — Coast Guard stations — received information about an overturned 20-foot blue Sea Pro.
Sector St. Pete received a mayday from a good Samaritan who was boating nearby; Sector Cortez, out of Bradenton, received a similar marine report.
The nearby boater reacted upon witnessing the situation and pulled two men from the water, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Lisa Ferdinando, with District 7 Coast Guard Public Affairs.
The stations stood down from their emergency reactions when they learned the boaters had been accounted for, Ferdinando said.
There was no initial report on what caused it in Coast Guard documentation, she said.
The capsized vessel will be considered a derelict boat until it is retrieved, she said.
“The owner/operator was going to going to coordinate any commercial salvage,” Ferdinando said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.