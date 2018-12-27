ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriff's detectives are looking for a silver 2015 Chevy Equinox LT with a missing a headlight and a license plate LB9EP.
Tonight, it will be two weeks since the vehicle and its owner vanished.
The vehicle belongs to Ira McConnell. Detectives say the OnStar system the Equinox shows it’s not moving, yet police and the family have not been able to find the 92-year-old.
He never returned home on Dec. 14 after leaving the Jehvoah’s Witness Kingdom Hall on State Road 776 at 7:35 p.m. McConnell's family insists he was headed home to eat dinner and take his medication.
"We are all up in arms but determined to find answers," McConnell’s granddaughter Autumn McConnell said. "Our family is heartbroken."
For two weeks, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives searched waterways.
"It is still an active and ongoing investigation," said SCSO spokesman Doug Johnson. "We are working diligently with the family to locate Mr. McConnell. We have people down there every day. They were out there early Thursday morning meeting with the family.
"While we may not have a big presence, we are there," he said. "We've sent up Air One (police helicopter) searching from above. There maybe a chance that he went into the water. We are looking under every rock to find him."
McConnell’s cell phone last pinged near the Buchan Airport, which is minutes from his home. However, detectives believe the phone is dead.
Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses, video surveillance, and any other potential leads.
All state and local agencies have been notified and a statewide Silver Alert was issued for McConnell.
McConnell is described as being bald with blue eyes. He’s 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. Relatives said McConnell is in need of medication, especially a blood thinner. He reportedly left home without any medication.
McConnell is not suffering with any cognitive disorders or issues.
Anyone who has seen McConnell or his vehicle, or has any information about him, is asked to call 911 immediately.
