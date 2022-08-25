ENGLEWOOD — A Ukrainian refugee family, including seven children, will soon arrive in North Port with nearly nothing to outfit a home.
The family is being sponsored by the Christ Lutheran Church Social Outreach Team in Englewood after the Rev. Kenneth Lentz learned they were coming from Poland.
Lentz volunteers at the nonprofit Kids Needs in Englewood giving free clothing, sneakers and shoes to families. While there, he met a Ukraine couple who migrated to the area in the 1990s.
Relatives of that family fled from Ukraine after war broke out earlier this year. The family of nine went to Mexico in hopes of getting into America and living with their relatives in Englewood. However, the family wasn't allowed into the U.S.
"They were sent back to Poland," said Carol Rice, an Outreach Team member.
Rice is working with the Englewood family to help prepare for the arrival of the refugee family.
"They have straightened out the paperwork and are ready to come here," she said.
The family is flying from Poland to Orlando. They will arrive at their rental home in North Port on Sept. 9.
The family of nine includes the parents and their children ages 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 17.
The Englewood family was going to open their home to their relatives, but — with six children of their own — it would have been extremely crowded.
Instead, the Social Outreach Team searched for rentals in the region. The only home they could find for a reasonable price of $1,500 in North Port. The local family is working on outfitting the four-bedroom house.
"The family doesn't have anything except for what they could fit in a suitcase," Rice said. "There's a lot of things they need."
Their Englewood relatives have been looking for appliances, household goods and furniture, Rice said.
"When we met them, we prayed together and promised we would help in any way we could to make their family feel welcome," Rice said. "We are reaching out to see if others want to help too."
The items needed include bed linens for two queen beds and five twin beds, mattress pads, pillows, blankets, bath towels, hand towels, washcloths, bath mats, kitchen towels, paper towels, dish cloths, scatter rugs, dishes-plates, bowls, cups, glasses, pots and pans, toaster, blender, blinds, curtains and ironing board. They are also looking for a bunk bed and working refrigerator. They will be also be looking to buy a used vehicle.
"Once the kids get here, the will need five backpacks and school supplies," Rice said. "We've started collecting school supplies and cleaning supplies to clean up the house. The family highlighted that things don't need to be new, just in working order."
The items needed can be brought to the Children's Community Clothing Closet, 5940 Sam Shapos Way, off North Port Boulevard in North Port. Goods can be dropped off from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.