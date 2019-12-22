ENGLEWOOD — Elvis is returning to the building.
The building is the Lemon Bay Performing Arts Center, and Elvis in this case is Mike Albert, a touring performer who makes it his business to stop by Englewood each January for a fundraising concert.
The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Concert is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the theater at Lemon Bay High, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Tickets are $25, and doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Albert is a good friend of LBHS head wrestling Coach Mike Schyck, and has made it an annual tradition to bring his full band to Englewood. The yearly show, which has a record of drawing a large, enthusiastic crowd, benefits the Lemon Bay High School Manta wrestling team. It's the team's biggest fundraiser of the year.
Albert’s “Ultimate Tribute” show has become known worldwide for its respectful portrayal of Elvis. His seven-piece Big “E” Band re-creates the authentic sound of Elvis’ band during his Las Vegas tours. Albert has appeared on the Oprah Winfrey, and performed on the national show “A Current Affair,” with Maury Povich. He toured across U.S. and Europe with the legendary Jordanaires and J.D. Sumner and the Stamps quartet, which were Elvis’ original vocal groups.
Albert’s style and charisma and his ability to get the audience involved in the show have proved to be quite the crowd-pleaser. Albert makes it a point to keep the show fresh with an ever-changing song line-up. This show will leave you “All Shook Up.”
VIP tickets are available for an extra $10. Tickets are available at the Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd., Englewood, or by calling Schyck at 941-374-0253.
