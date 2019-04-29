Editor's note: This story was reported and written before longtime umpire Larry Taylor suffered a heart attack April 18 and died April 22. Because of his years of experience at many levels of baseball, Larry was the first person we contacted for this story.
"Strike three!" shouts the umpire. "The player's out."
"He's being paid off," yells a parent from the bleachers behind the chain-link fence at the Englewood Sports Complex, drawing laughs from the other parents watching the game.
That's true in most cases, but not all. Some umpires are volunteers, but Little League organizations pay many umpires for behind-the-plate calls. It's not much, maybe $15 per regular-season game on the low end, and $50 or more at the championship level. The rate is often based on the umpire's experience, and how much money is in the organization's budget.
Umpires are paid to be there to call balls and strikes, and to watch if a player leaves the base early. They're trained to listen for the ball hitting the fielder’s glove, to see if it touches the base or the player. They're there to know the infield fly rule and when to call a game off because of rain or lightning.
One thing they're not being paid for is to tolerate verbal abuse or even threats before, during or after a Little League game.
That kind of behavior prompted an online notice reminding North Port Little League parents about their inappropriate behavior in front of the young players, a reminder likely repeated in most communities at some point during each Little League season:
"Once again, it has come to the Board's attention that parents/relatives continue to yell and become belligerent with the umpires. This is Little League folks and these children are young and impressionable, we continue ask parents to watch your language and behavior during the games."
It was followed by a sterner warning: "The Board will not tolerate ANY parent cussing, disrespecting or threatening the Umpires and/or Coaches. You will be ejected from the field and if the behavior continues from the property … permanently. Remember this is a GAME — competitive or not, you are an adult. Please act like the adult you want your child to become."
Trying humor
Former longtime umpire turned Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex said he liked to inject humor to combat a parent's bad attitude. He once left the field and sat in the stands during a game. A parent asked if he was going to get back to the game. Truex replied, "Why? You seem to be able to call the plays better from out here than me on the field."
The sarcasm was understood by most in the crowd that day. But once during his decades-long career, Truex said, he felt threatened. He and another umpire were walking back to their vehicles after a game. They encountered angry teenage players with bats. The other ump told the players he was legally carrying a weapon.
The players quickly disbursed.
Larry Taylor, who owns a funeral home business in Punta Gorda, has umpired for years, at many different levels including Little League to the Florida High School state championship tournament. He said it's rarely the players he worries about causing problems.
"A number of players wish their parents would just hush during the game," he said. "The players get annoyed and embarrassed by a parent who is yelling at the umpire. Of course the kid would never tell their parents that because they want them there to watch them play.
"We live in a time now where every kid gets a trophy because their parents think they are entitled," Taylor said. "Because they are entitled, they don't learn to compete against each other. They are coddled and don't know how to deal with being called out on a play."
Taylor has umpired the 2014 Junior League Baseball World Series and served as president of the South Gulf Umpires Association. He said sports are different today at all levels, and the art of the game is being lost.
"Parents don't want to hear that one team is going to lose," he said. "Every parent thinks their little Johnny is on his way to the big leagues. They think it's their responsibility to berate officials to get little Johnny on base. Kids will lose. They don't learn sportsmanship because parents forget the role of coaches and umpires, even at the lower levels of baseball.
"There was a time when you had to earn your way onto a team," said Taylor. "Most people think umpires care who wins. We could care less. We are watching for balls and strikes. We don't see colors of jerseys or who is playing. We are nothing more than paid announcers for the 10 percent of the time when there's a questionable call."
Taylor said every umpire has a different style.
"I generally ignore a screaming parent or grandparent. I want them to know what they are screaming will not influence me during that game," he said. "If it gets bad, I will stop the game and send the teams to the dugout. Then I go to the site administrator to deal with it because I only have control of what happens within the fence. Outside of that fence is the site administrator's responsibility."
For 18 years, Taylor umpired at state tournaments. He said what many high school players don't realize is if they get a hit three out of 10 times at bats, that it's considered excellent. "That means seven times they will fail for three successful hits. A .300 in the league is considered all-star level. Four out of 10 is ridiculous, and six out of 10 is rare. It's rare to have a .400 batting average."
It's hot out there
For decades, Bill Stiver was an umpire in Englewood. Between running Stiver's Tire & Auto in the past — and running the Little League as longtime president — he spent hundreds of hours in the hot sun calling balls and strikes.
"It's a whole lot different these days," he said. "It's why the game is losing so many umpires and coaches at an alarming rate. Either age gets to them, they get injured by foul balls or they don't like the politics and conflict of the game and they refuse to take the verbal abuse anymore."
Stiver, now 83, quit umping a couple of years ago.
"Umpires want to have a good time," he said. "They want the players to enjoy the game."
Stiver jokes about being paid $5 a game when he started umping college ball in 1957 in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
"It sounded like a good deal," he said. "I had little if any patience when I was a youngster. Becoming an umpire helped me acquire patience. It got to the point where I was trying to keep the game moving, and keeping the kids in line, and we got along pretty well.
"I was out there with Mel Kugler. He was the head of all the Englewood umpires and was there for a long time," he said. "I worked a lot with Mike Williams, a chiropractor. We were partners for a whole lot of games through the years. We got along pretty well and knew what each other would do."
Truex also hung up his steel-toe shoes and donated his umpire equipment in 2012 when he ran a successful race for Charlotte County Commissioner. Like Stiver, Truex loved being an umpire but admitted it was strenuous at times.
"When you are in the hot Florida sun for too long, it starts to get to you," Truex said. "It's tough to keep your head in the game when you were going on your fourth game and it was 98 degrees."
Forty-year umpire Ed Zubal says he'll endure the heat and the chatter from the parents because the game pays for him to play outside Florida.
"My wife and I love to travel," he said. "We go on long cruises. I'm 69. I still love the game."
Englewood mother of three Keri Bishop is at the field several days a week watching her kids play ball.
"Sometimes we don't have umpires at the game," said Bishop while watching her son Jayden, 12, play. "The shortage causes a problem sometimes because the ump is a dad or grandpa. Other parents start yelling at the guy volunteering to umpire because they think he's being partial to his kid's team."
Brenda Frost loves watching her grandson play ball in North Port just as much as she did when her (now adult) daughter was in Little League.
"I played ball in Little League," she said. "I hate it when the adults ruin the game for the kids. My mama always told me, 'if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it' and those rules apply when your kid or grandchild is out there representing their team and your family."
