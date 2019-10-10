ENGLEWOOD — The SKY Academy Englewood volleyball team won their first championship Wednesday evening, beating SKY Academy Venice in the first round, and Student Leadership Academy in the championship match.
SKY Englewood went undefeated during the season, finishing with a record of 14-0. Led by eighth-grade team captains Taylor Orris and Oceanna Roth, SKY won both matches in just two sets, completing a season in which they only lost one set out of fourteen matches.
“These girls worked so hard throughout the season," said Coach Charlene Krause. "Their hard work and dedication paid off and I am very proud of all that they have accomplished. SKY has an amazing group of young ladies and this championship is just the beginning of the successes they will achieve as they go through life.”
This is the fourth championship in the five-year history for SKY Academy Englewood. Previous championships have been won in tennis, softball, and girls’ basketball.
SKY Academy Englewood is an A-rated middle school operated by the YMCA with a small student population focusing on the health and wellness of students.
