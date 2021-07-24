VENICE — Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) has received another $100,000 matching grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation, for Phase 2, Segment 2 of its Venice Urban Forest project.
VABI will receive the funds in $25,000 installments each time it raises an equal amount from other sources in the community.
This is the third Gulf Coast grant for VABI’s Urban Forest, following two successful $100,000 matching grants awarded the last two years to support the first and part of the second phase of the project.
VABI already has raised $25,000 from other community sources to earn the first installment of this grant.
“We are delighted to receive this third matching grant of $100,000 from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation,” said Nancy Woodley, president of VABI. “We have a detailed plan to maximize the use of the grant in building Phase 2, Segment 2 of the Venice Urban Forest.”
VABI’s Urban Forest project will create a nearly 2-mile greenway along the Intracoastal Waterway through the heart of Venice by reforesting a former railway corridor.
The Urban Forest will stretch from the Venice Train Depot to Center Road/U.S. 41 Bypass, running between the Venetian Waterway Park to the west and the Seaboard industrial area to the east.
This project is being created by many dedicated volunteers who want to give back to our environment what recent land development is taking away.
The “Foresters,” as they call themselves, meet on Saturday mornings for fun, camaraderie and to build a forest. As the Foresters say, “We do it for the birds and the bees!”
Phase 1 of the project, which commenced in April 2018, has been completed. It included the planting of over 600 native trees and at least 2,500 understory plants; the creation of two butterfly gardens; and the installation of an in-ground irrigation system using reclaimed water.
Segment 1 of Phase 2 is also complete, and VABI is now working on finalizing Segment 2.
The new grant funds will be used to continue expansion of the forest southward, including removing invasive vegetation such as pepper trees, planting scrub oaks to expand scrub jay habitat; planting strangler figs for supporting other bird populations; and removing large amounts of abandoned concrete pipe, steel and debris from the site.
Phase 3 will finish with the installation of irrigation piping, including tributary piping running from the main line to other areas of the Urban Forest to irrigate the newest trees and understory plants.
Drop lines will be installed along the length of the main pipe and the junctions to ensure water is evenly distributed.
The survival of the trees and plants depends on regular watering to accelerate growth and reduce potential loss due to die-off, especially during the hot summer months.
“Establishing the irrigation infrastructure is essential to the rapid growth of the new trees and vegetation and the success of the Urban Forest,” said Phil Ellis, Venice Urban Forest field supervisor.
Once the piping has been installed according to the master plan for Phase 3 and the ground is cleared of any large stones, then holes will be drilled with augurs to locate each tree in the forest.
It also will be necessary to remove invasive plants and trees in order to allow the new native trees to be planted and to enhance their ability to thrive.
The trees for the Urban Forest are specially selected to ensure that they are an optimum height and girth to maximize their chances of survival and rapid growth into mature trees and to complement the existing trees in the forest.
Many of these new trees will provide the canopy beneath which other trees, plants, insects and animals can thrive.
“With this generous matching grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the additional donations it will inspire, our great volunteers, good planning and a methodical approach will allow us to complete Phase 2 of the Venice Urban Forest,” said Greg Vine, chair of the Urban Forest project.
For further information, visit VeniceUrbanForest.org. To volunteer or donate, call Mary Schwass at VABI at 941-207-8224.
