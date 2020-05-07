ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Water District officials agreed Thursday to maintain its pandemic protocols.
Like other public utilities and government agencies, the water district instituted policies in the wake of closures due to the pandemic.
The water district has temporarily stopped turning off utility services and adding charges to customers who are delinquent with their payments. District officials also established payment plans for those in need, due to the pandemic.
"This will go on until the COVID-19 situation is resolved," EWD Administrator Ray Burroughs told the board of elected supervisors Thursday. "We are currently forfeiting $8,000 per month in late fees."
The lost revenue not significant enough to affect the water district.
Any given week, the water district expects to turn off services to five up to 20 customers. So far, the water district hasn't seen any increase of delinquencies due to additional unemployment from the pandemic shutdowns and layoffs. But that could change, Burroughs suggested.
"We're very fortunate," he said.
The water district has shut down its lobby for customer service, and it will remain closed until Gov. Ron DeSantis issues an executive order that utilities can reopen their facilities to customer service, Burroughs said.
The water district isn't alone. Other local utilities are keeping their pandemic protocols in place.
Charlotte County
Charlotte County commissioners suspended Charlotte County Utilities' disconnects for non-payment "until the emergency declaration is terminated, and temporarily waived utility late fees," utilities spokeswoman Caroline Wannall said.
"If a customer cannot pay their bill, they will not be disconnected," Wannall said. "Also, when normal operations resume, we will work with each customer on an affordable payment plan."
All county facilities, including the utilities customer service office at the county's East Port Environmental Campus on Harborview Road, are closed to the public. Customers may still drop-off their payments in the various payment boxes, pay by mail, pay by using the convenient electronic bill or by phone.
North Port
The city of North Port Utilities suspended all shut-offs during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Shut-offs for non-payment will be delayed until 60 days after the city declares the pandemic emergency.
"North Port Utilities will not be penalizing customers for non-payment or late payments during this time," spokeswoman Colleen Hibbitts said.
"We are all in this together and understand the hardships that many area families are facing," Hibbitts said. "Please keep in mind that customers’ basic fees and usage amounts will continue to be billed monthly."
New service accounts can be established during regularly scheduled hours for both residential and commercial accounts. While in-person customer service is suspended, North Port has a drive-thru window at its City Hall. The city also has automated and electronic payments available to its customers.
Punta Gorda
The city of Punta Gorda Utilities has been shutting off service to delinquent customers all through the pandemic.
"We continue to shut off and turn on water service, as near normal as possible," Punta Gorda Utilities Director Tom Jackson said. "Field crews practice social distancing and wear safety gear when around the public."
Delinquent fees, however, have been suspended.
"Our office remains closed to the public; however, we take phone and Zoom meeting to discuss projects," Jackson said.
While in-person customer service remains suspended, customers may pay their bills by phone, on the Internet and by traditional mail. Billing and Collections staff is available to address any other customer concerns by phone or email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.